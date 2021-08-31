Everton transfers: Ainsley Maitland and Ainsley Maitland-Niles meet, Luiz Diaz and James Rodriguez talks.

Tonight summer’s transfer window ends at 11 p.m. this evening, leaving only a few hours for Rafa Benitez and other Premier League managers to fine-tune their rosters until at least January.

This transfer window, the Blues have been connected with a slew of players, but what are the rumour mills saying with just hours to go?

So, here’s your most recent transfer round-up.

Maitland-Niles, Ainsley

Following the midfielder’s passionate public plea to let him leave the club, Ainsley Maitland-Niles met with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu on Monday afternoon, according to the Mirror.

“All I want to do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m going to play @arsenal,” the Arsenal player wrote on his Instagram account yesterday.

Everton wanted to sign the midfielder on a season-long loan with the option to make the transfer permanent next summer, but the Gunners turned down the offer.

In reaction to the post, the 24-year-old spoke with Arteta and Edu, according to the Mirror, however it is unclear whether he would be given his wish to leave the Gunners.

Rodriguez, James

Wantaway midfielder James Rodriguez was being lined up by Porto as a makeweight for the signing of winger Luis Diaz, according to Everton reporter Phil Kirkbride of The Washington Newsday.

However, Rodriguez was unable to reach an agreement with his previous club Porto, and other clubs, including AC Milan, have been linked with a bid for him in the last hours of the transfer window.

Diaz, Luiz

Andrade, Bruno

The Toffees’ first bid for the 24-year-old Columbian winger was deemed too low by Porto, according to Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, though he has not ruled out the Toffees making a follow-up offer to capture the winger’s signature.

The journalist also reports that Chelsea and Tottenham have been keeping an eye on Diaz, emphasizing how significant a coup it would be for Benitez’s side if a deal could be struck.