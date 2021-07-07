Everton transfers: £50 million claim for Wilfried Zaha and a tussle for Takehiro Tomiyasu

Rafa Benitez’s Everton have been connected with a number of international targets as he attempts to make his first signing as manager.

Benitez will be eager to complete any transfer business before the start of his first season in charge, with the Premier League season just around the corner.

We take a look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability to them…

Gollini, Pierluigi

Sportslens

Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini has been linked with a move to Everton.

The Blues have joined Tottenham in keeping an eye on the 26-year-old, who has been linked with AC Milan, Roman, Inter Milan, and Lazio in Italy.

Jordan Pickford, despite his impressive performances for England, will require backup at Goodison Park next season.

After demonstrating his ability in Serie A, Gollini has the potential to develop into a top-notch shot-stopper.

Atalanta, on the other hand, is under no obligation to sell their goalkeeper this summer, so Everton would have to make a compelling offer to entice him to Goodison Park.

Tomiyasu, Takehiro

Sportslens

Takehiro Tomiyasu, a Bologna defender, is rumored to be on Everton’s radar.

In a move for the defender, the Blues would face Premier League competition, as the Japanese international has also been linked with West Ham and Tottenham.

With the versatility to play both right-back and centre-back, the 22-year-old would be a valuable addition to the Blues’ backline.

Tomiyasu will be looking for a chance to play in the first team, and Everton could provide him with the opportunity.

Wilfried Zaha is a footballer from the United Kingdom.

HITC

According to Darren Ambrose, Crystal Palace would sell Wilfried Zaha to Everton for £50 million.

Everton and Tottenham are both said to be interested in signing the attacker.

Despite the 28-year-old declaring that he is willing to leave the club if the opportunity arises, Goal reported in May that Crystal Palace will fight hard to keep their star player at Selhurst Park.

Following Roy Hodgson’s resignation, it will be intriguing to watch how new manager Patrick Vieira views Zaha’s future.

“I think they would sell him today for £50 million,” Ambrose told talkSPORT. I truly believe that.”

Palace have a small team entering into pre-season, and a tempting £50 million bid to expand their ranks could persuade Steve Parish to transfer Zaha.