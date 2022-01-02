Everton transfer whispers as the ‘plan’ of Ross Barkley emerges, with Richarlison’s future linked to Kylian Mbappe.

The January transfer window is now open, but what does Everton have in store?

Rafa Benitez’s side is presently 15th in the Premier League league, and they are looking to turn things around.

This month, Vitaliy Mykolenko has already checked in as a new recruit.

Several more players have been linked with January deals to and from Goodison Park.

We’ve compiled a list of the most recent Blues rumors below…

Ross Barkley is a professional football player.

Former Toffees midfielder Ross Barkley is expected to return to the club this month.

According to the Mirror, the Blues may decide to bring the Chelsea midfielder back to the club.