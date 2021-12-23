Everton transfer target is following in the footsteps of a player who could replace Rafa Benitez in the starting lineup.

Seamus Coleman’s journey to Everton’s starting right-back position was not easy.

After joining the club from Sligo Rovers in 2009, the odds were stacked against the Irishman breaking through, with veteran players like Phil Neville and Tony Hibbert alternating in his favorite position.

Coleman had to come up with a new approach to impress boss David Moyes.

He soon demonstrated his class three days later in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham, coming on as an early substitution for Joseph Yobo after a catastrophic debut away at Benfica, where he was deployed out of position at left-back in a 5-0 loss to the rampant Portuguese team.

Coleman won the man-of-the-match award for his energetic performance, but it took a while for Moyes to trust him to play at right-back again.

Coleman was played on the right of midfield by Moyes upon his return to the club, despite thriving in the position during a season on loan at Blackpool. The Irishman was only frequently slotted in on the right side of a back four at the start of the 2012-13 season.

A reputed Everton transfer target and possible Coleman successor is going through a similar process.

Everton are set to make another move for Rangers tyro Nathan Patterson in January, according to the Guardian, after two failed bids in the summer.

Patterson may be the Toffees’ second full-back signing if he arrives, with the Echo understanding the Toffees are interested in Dynamo Kyiv’s Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Patterson looks a lot like Coleman when he was younger.

In some elements of his defensive play, the Scotland international is a touch green, and his vertical surges forward are frequently followed by an inconsistent ball choice. But he has everything he needs to develop into a great fullback.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the new Rangers manager, has made intriguing use of the 20-year-old so far in his term.

Patterson has been brought off the bench to play on the right side of midfield in recent weeks in an attempt to cover James Tavernier and keep the team in the game.

“When it comes to defending an advantage, Nathan is a competent defender who works well with James,” stated. “The summary has come to an end.”