Everton transfer speculations had Asmir Begovic spotted in Liverpool. continue

Asmir Begovic has been spotted in Liverpool, amid reports connecting the goalkeeper with a move to Everton.

A supporter claimed to have seen the Bournemouth goalkeeper obtaining a selfie with a little fan in the Everton One store near Goodison Park.

The 34-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Merseyside in recent days, though Blues sources are being tight-lipped on the matter for the time being.

With Robin Olsen’s loan stay coming to an end, the club is on the lookout for a back-up to Jordan Pickford this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti had hoped to keep the Sweden international on Merseyside once his loan spell from Roma ended.

However, since the Italian’s shock exit from Everton in early June, speculation over a permanent move for the goalkeeper has died down.

Begovic has been with Bournemouth since leaving Chelsea in 2017, and has spent recent seasons on loan with Qarabag and AC Milan.