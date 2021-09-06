Everton transfer speculation continues, but the signing of Salomon Rondon makes perfect sense.

The summer transfer market officially closed on Tuesday, and I believe it ended up playing out very much how most Evertonians expected.

Given the club’s Financial Fair Play concerns, I think we all understood at the start of the window that it wouldn’t be like past ones.

But, as the weeks passed, I believe we all realized that, despite our best efforts, more new faces were unlikely to arrive.

This was mostly due to our inability to remove players. Moise Kean did leave the club, but only on loan, and we never obtained the enormous money we had hoped for in exchange for him.

While there may be some disappointment during the window, the goal is for them to improve as a squad at the end of the season.

And, while I recognize that it is still early days, I believe we are a stronger team now.

But, don’t get me wrong: I still believe there are serious concerns about our squad’s depth and the fact that we lack cover in critical parts of the field.

One of those places was right-back, and our lack of options there was highlighted even more by Seamus Coleman’s injury.

It has been widely established that we have attempted to reinforce this position in recent years, but have been unable to do so for whatever reason.

I find it perplexing that we haven’t found anyone, and I believe Everton will return to that area of the pitch when the January transfer market opens.

However, if you look at past windows, you’ll notice that we went out and spent like we’d won the lotto.

That money has now come back to bite us since many of the players we’ve brought in haven’t been good enough to help us develop.

However, due to the exorbitant salary and long contracts that players were given, we were unable to transfer them on in order to bring someone else in.

When you look back at the times we’ve won the transfer window, you’ll notice that we’ve done it before. “The summary has come to an end.”