Everton transfer rumours include Richarlison and Marvelous Nakamba.

Everton made their first three signings under Rafa Benitez earlier this week, as the Blues’ pre-season got began.

But, before the start of his first season in charge on August 13, can we expect the new Blues manager to add any more new faces to his squad?

Here, we examine the most recent rumors and assign a probability rating to the rumored moves…

Nakamba

Daily Mail

According to the Daily Mail, Everton have targeted Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba for a prospective deal.

The 27-year-old joined Aston Villa from Club Brugge in the summer of 2019 but has failed to score or register an assist in 50 outings for the Midlands club.

Aston Villa are reportedly looking to improve their midfield options, which might push the Zimbabwean down the pecking order.

Everton may take advantage of the situation this summer and sign the defensive midfielder.

Richarlison

Spanish outlet Digital El Gol

This summer, Real Madrid aren’t the only team in La Liga interested in Richarlison.

Atletico Madrid intends to compete with its local rivals, as they are also rumored to be interested in signing the Brazilian.

Carlo Ancelotti wants to reunite with Richarlison at the Bernabeu, but he now faces competition in Spain’s capital.

Richarlison is presently representing Brazil in Tokyo, and Everton manager Rafa Benitez claims the 24-year-old owes the club for allowing him to compete in both the Copa America and the Olympic Games this summer.

Nunes, Matheus

A Bola

According to A Bola, Wolves are now interested in acquiring Matheus Nunes after Everton backed out of the contest following Rafa Benitez’s arrival.

When Nuno Espirito Santo was the favorite to succeed Ancelotti at Goodison Park, Everton were thought to be close to signing him.

However, the arrival of Benitez at the club put an end to the speculation, since the new manager is claimed to have different intentions and is not interested in signing Nunes.

According to A Bola, Sporting Lisbon will take no less than €18 million (£15 million) for the 22-year-old, who made 39 appearances last season.