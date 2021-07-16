Everton transfer rumours include Asmir Begovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Aaron Ramsey.

As the start of the season approaches, new Everton manager Rafa Benitez has stepped his pre-season preparations ahead of the team’s travel to the United States.

Although Benitez has yet to make his first signing in his new post, the Blues are set to have a busy transfer window.

A slew of players have been linked with a move to Goodison Park in the coming months, but who could we expect to see arrive in the new manager’s first season?

Here, we take a look at some of the most recent rumors circulating across the world.

Begovic, Asmir

talkSPORT

According to talkSPORT, Everton have started talks with Bournemouth about signing Asmir Begovic.

Begovic is expected to sign a two-year contract and compete with England’s number one goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford.

Since joining the Cherries for an unknown amount in 2017, the Bosnian international has been a crucial player.

Playing for Bournemouth, Stoke, Chelsea, and Portsmouth, the shot-stopper has a wealth of Premier League experience.

Rafa Benitez is rumored to be trying to improve his goalkeeping options, and the 36-year-old could be a good fit.

Begovic’s contract has one year left on it, but the Championship club may contemplate releasing him for nothing, making him a bargain purchase for the Blues.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Kalidou Koulibaly) is a French

Calciomercato

Everton are said to have made their initial approach to capture Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues have made an offer for the Napoli centre-back, according to Calciomercato, but they do not specify how much they have bid.

After being valued at over £100 million by Napoli in past transfer windows, it has been suggested that Koulibaly might be available for £35 million this summer.

The story goes on to suggest that there is no sign that Napoli will accept Everton’s offer at this time.

Aaron Ramsey is a quarterback for the New York Jet

Football Fancast with Marcus Bent

According to former Blue Marcus Bent, Aaron Ramsey would not turn down a move to Everton.

According to Il Bianconero, the Juventus midfielder has emerged as a transfer target, with the club even contacting the player’s representatives.

The Welshman's rumoured £6.8 million annual salary is becoming a stumbling block for Juventus, who may be forced to sell.