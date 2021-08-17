Everton transfer rumors are fueled by a cryptic tweet from James Rodriguez.

Following his recent social media activities, James Rodriguez may have hinted to his Everton future.

Following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, the Colombian midfielder has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer.

Rodriguez was left out of the matchday squad for the 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday, which Rafael Benitez explained was due to his isolation.

Despite not having played for the squad, the 30-year-old spoke about his time with the club on a recent Twitch live, and his statements divided views.

According to The Washington Newsday, Everton is willing to let Rodriguez leave the club this summer if a decent deal comes along.

Rodriguez’s latest tweet, “Nunca dejes de creer,” which translates to “never stop believing” in English, has increased to the uncertainty about whether he will remain an Everton player.

More crucially, this is Atletico Madrid’s official slogan, and the phrases “Nunca dejes de creer” were accompanied by a smiling face emoji and the word “soon.”

Many believe this is a strong indication that Rodriguez will join Diego Simeone’s side in La Liga.

Prior to Saturday’s match against Southampton, Everton manager Rafael Benitez was asked about the situation of the former Real Madrid midfielder and told reporters: “I had my conversation with him at the beginning and he knows my idea but obviously now he’s not available so it’s not an issue for tomorrow.”

“We’ll talk to each and every player, as well as their agents, and try to come up with the best option for both us and the players.”