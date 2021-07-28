Everton transfer news: Leon Bailey has been offered £25 million by Stefan De Vrij’s agent.

Everton’s pre-season campaign is well underway, and the focus will now shift to the upcoming 2021/22 season.

A slew of players have been linked with moves to Goodison Park in recent weeks, and they are showing no signs of slowing down ahead of what is likely to be a hectic transfer window for the Blues.

With Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, and Demarai Gray, Rafa Benitez has already added three new players to his team, but who else will they sign?

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors and assess how probable they are to come true.

Inter Milan defender Stefan De Vrij.

a news organization in Italy Sempre Inter, via Tuttosport.

Everton is the latest club to be interested in the Netherlands international, according to the report.

In recent months, De Vrij has been linked with a move away from Inter, with the club rumored to be in need of funds.

De Vrij’s agent, Mino Raiola, is said to have received interest from Everton as well as a number of other English clubs.

According to the article, conversations have yet to pick up speed, although that could change in the coming days.

Leon Bailey is a forward for Bayer Leverkusen.

90 minutes

Everton has joined the competition to sign Bailey this summer, according to the report.

According to the source, Aston Villa are leading the race for the Jamaican international, but their valuation is now lower than Leverkusen’s.

Leicester City, Wolves, and Southampton, according to reports, are also interested in signing the 23-year-old.

According to the source, Leverkusen wants at least £25 million for Bailey and appears to be quite interested in him.

Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

Kicker is a German news service.

Everton’s rumored target Kalajdzic has been cautioned by Stuttgart’s director that he will not be sold this summer.

Along with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, the Blues are among a number of clubs said to be interested in the Austrian international.

Sven Mislintat, the Bundesliga club’s director, claims that even €30 million (£25 million) will not be enough to lure the striker away this summer.

“Finding a replacement at this point in time is extremely difficult, if not impossible.”

