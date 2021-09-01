Everton transfer news: Donny van de Beek’s move has been halted, while James Rodriguez has joined the club.

The Blues were able to seal up numerous transactions on deadline day, but were still left with a few loose ends after the transfer window closed.

Salomon Rondon joined the club from Dalian Pro for his third spell under Rafa Benitez, having previously played at Newcastle United and the aforementioned Chinese team.

Moise Kean completed a loan move back to Juventus, while teenage left-back Niels Nkounkou also joined Standard Liege on a short-term agreement.

However, a number of players, both incoming and exiting, were connected with Everton but did not receive the transfer they desired on Tuesday night.

Those athletes will have to wait until January to take the next stage in their careers. Here’s a summary of the latest transfer rumors, news, and gossip from around the world.

Rafa Benitez’s transfer ambitions were thwarted on deadline day because of James Rodriguez, Moise Kean, and Fabian Delph.

Donny van de Beek is a Dutch actor.

Everton had expressed late interest in the Manchester United playmaker, according to reports in Dutch media.

During his time with Ajax, the 24-year-old earned a reputation as one of Europe’s most promising players, helping the club reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

In his first season at Old Trafford, though, Van de Beek was limited to just over 500 minutes of Premier League involvement.

Rafa Benitez supposedly tried to sign the midfielder on loan to the Toffees, but the player’s agent, Guido Albers, claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vetoed the move.

“Italy, Germany, and England showed a lot of interest, so that seemed promising. But you need the club’s cooperation, and it appeared like they would, but they didn’t,” Albers told Voetball International.

Rodriguez, James

Throughout the summer, the 29-year-old was linked with a move away from Goodison Park, but he remained at the club when the transfer window closed.

Rodriguez had been offered to both AC Milan and, according to The Washington Newsday on Tuesday evening.