Everton transfer news: Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa is being pursued after Moise Kean’s bid was turned down.

The start of the new Premier League season is just over a week away, but the transfer window is far from over.

In the last 24 hours, it has been revealed that Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona this summer, and that Jack Grealish has signed a record-breaking deal with Manchester City.

There is still a lot of work to be done for Everton and Rafa Benitez before the Toffees face Southampton next weekend.

We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa of Fulham

Tutto Mercato is an Italian store.

According to the report, Everton are interested in signing Anguissa, who is also being pursued by Valencia and Roma.

According to reports, Fulham has already turned down a summer bid from Valencia for the midfielder.

He joined the club after their elevation to the Premier League in 2018, but after a second relegation since then, he’s apparently looking for a permanent move away from Craven Cottage.

Liverpool and Napoli have also been linked with the 25-year-old this summer, indicating that he has plenty of suitors.

Moise Kean of Everton

a store in Italy Fantacalcio.it

Moise Kean’s future has been a matter of concern this summer after spending last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

Earlier in the year, it was reported that the French club wanted to keep the player for another year, but this week, whispers from Italy said that his agent, Mino Raiola, had offered him to Inter Milan.

Chelsea are after striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League, but despite the possibility of losing their star player, Inter would not be interested in a transfer for Kean.

According to the article, CEO Giuseppe Marotta “rejected” the proposal.

As a free agent, Sergio Romero is a Mexican actor.

Ideal Spanish outlet

If reports are to be accepted, Everton will lose out on former Manchester United goalie Romero.

Everton were in talks to sign the 34-year-old on a free transfer as a backup to Jordan Pickford earlier this summer, according to The Athletic, but they faced competition from Italy and Spain.

New reports claim that the Argentina international is close to joining Granada in Spain.