Everton transfer deadline day plans, James Rodriguez twist, Daniel James latest, Rondon discussions

On transfer deadline day, Everton aim to resolve the futures of to help Rafa Benitez enhance his Blues squad.

Everton are in talks with a right-back and a winger for a two-year deal, and they will also seek to sign a right-back and a winger on the final day of the transfer market.

After talks with Arsenal over the weekend, the odds of completing a loan deal to were dwindling as Monday progressed, and other options were once again being considered.

However, as Benitez has stated on multiple occasions, the Blues must remove players before they can add fresh faces to the ranks, as financial fair play restrictions have limited what Everton can do this summer.

The club has yet to reach an agreement with Juventus for Kean as of last night, but there was still hope that the terms of a two-year loan deal with an option to buy would be worked out before the 11 p.m. deadline.

Rodriguez’s search for a new club could be more difficult today, with hopes that he would return to previous club Porto as part of a deal to bring him to Goodison receding last night.

Everton were interested in signing Diaz, a 24-year-old winger, and were willing to spend roughly £20 million for him, but the agreement was contingent on Rodriguez moving in the opposite direction.

With Porto unable to reach an agreement with Rodriguez, the transfer has been called into question, with reports claiming that AC Milan appears to be the only remaining feasible alternative for Everton’s highest paid player at this time.

The offer of a season-long loan to the San Siro would still see the Blues cover the majority of the playmaker’s £200,000-a-week salaries, and given Everton’s need to cut player expenditures, it might limit the club’s current business.

But, if his move to West Ham United goes through as planned, the Blues will be entitled to a share of the earnings made by CSKA Moscow, thanks to a condition written into the Croatian’s £14 million transfer to Russia in 2019.

In any case, Rodriguez’s inability to reach an agreement with Porto implies Everton has been planning a move. “The summary has come to an end.”