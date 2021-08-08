Everton transactions include an Anthony Martial loan, a Mario Hermoso struggle, and a Joaquin Correa test.

Everton have already added three players to their squad: Asmir Begovic, Andros Townsend, and Demarai Gray, but they may not be finished.

The rumour mill continues to churn out speculation as the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

James Rodriguez’s future remains uncertain, and his recent comments about his time at Goodison Park reveal where he may be headed.

After the Blues’ 4-0 loss to Manchester United in their final pre-season friendly, there are issues to be answered.

As a result, Rafa Benitez will be looking to bolster his team, but who will they sign?

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors and how probable they are to come true…

Anthony Martial is a martial artist.

Everton is apparently interested in recouping £50 million for Anthony Martial, who plays for Manchester United.

According to the Express, he might be utilized to enhance Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s transfer pot.

Although it is reported that Benitez would want for the United forward to be loaned out.

Inter Milan is thought to be interested in replacing Romelu Lukaku, who is set to join Chelsea for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

Mario Hermoso is a Spanish actor.

Arsenal is apparently in a bidding war with Everton for Mario Hermoso.

Last season, the 26-year-old, a six-foot center defender who can also play left-back, won La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

According to the source, the Blues are trying to offload Yerry Mina and are searching for a more stable defender to replace him, with Hermoso being mentioned.

Mikel Arteta’s side and Aston Villa are also interested, with the Spaniard apparently valued at €35 million.

Correa, Joaquin

Aston Villa are the latest club to express interest in Everton target Joaquin Correa, according to reports.

The Blues are up against heavy competition, with Leicester City also reportedly interested in signing the Lazio forward.

And the report adds “the Lazio attacker is expected to leave the club in the summer, with his representatives.”

