Everton teammates pay tribute to Gary Speed a decade after his untimely death, calling him a “all-round terrific guy.”

Gary Speed’s death continues to perplex the football community a decade later.

It’s frequently stated that time heals all wounds, therefore it’s hoped that Gary’s wife Louise and kids Thomas and Edward have had some relief from their sadness ten years after his death.

His parents, Roger and Carol, spoke about how they would never recover in an interview with the Mirror, which was published on the anniversary of his death in 2018.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” his mother remarked, adding that she can no longer watch football games because they remind her of her son.

“If it was, say, a vehicle accident, you could live with it a little longer.” Or if you were aware that he was ill, or if you could see that he was ill, but we were unaware.

“I think it has aided in the opening of doors for others to discuss about mental health difficulties.”

“All we can imagine is that Gary was depressed, despite the fact that you’d never have known.” He would always have a smile on his face. But isn’t it a manly thing?” The word’shock’ is often overused in football, but it certainly doesn’t do credit to how many fans of the game felt on November 27, 2011, when they learned that Speed had died.

The coroner delivered a narrative verdict during the inquest, but as family members have openly stated, they were left with more questions than answers.

According to The Samaritans’ most recent suicide data, the total suicide rate in England was 10 per 100,000 last year. Men have a rate of 15 per 100,000, with men aged 45-49 having the greatest rate (23.8 per 100,000).

Speed, who was 42 at the time of his death, fell just short of this age bracket, but footballers’ playing careers are substantially shorter than those of most other professions.

Former Everton midfielder Barry Horne, who was Speed's captain when he first broke into the Wales national team, believes that as a culture, we have progressed in our understanding and acceptance of mental health issues – and perhaps most importantly, in our acceptance of mental health concerns.