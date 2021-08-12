Everton teammate Seamus Coleman recommends him as a future captain.

Ben Godfrey, according to Seamus Coleman, might one day captain Everton.

The current Toffees captain has praised the 23-year-old defender, who joined the Blues from Norwich last summer, and believes he is capable of donning the armband.

During the previous campaign, Godfrey became a fan favorite, with the Goodison Park faithful adoring his touch-tackling and lung-busting runs.

Coleman appears to be a big supporter as well, saying of his Everton teammate on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, “Yeah, I do see him as a leader in the future.”

“Without a question, I think he’s a tremendous player, a fantastic professional, and he possesses some incredible qualities.

“I can see him developing as a leader even at the start of this preseason compared to last season.

“He was terrific for us last season; he was unfortunate to miss out on England; it came a little late for him.

“He has the potential to be captain at this football club or wherever he plays in the future.”

Coleman and Godfrey have both put in a lot of effort in pre-season under new manager Rafa Benitez, and they are both in contention to start the new season against Southampton at home on Saturday.