Everton take a significant step forward with the addition of a new weapon to Rafa Benitez’s arsenal.

The concern had been that this game was only a few bad passes and early chances for the visitors away from escalating a heated atmosphere among supporters.

Everton, on the other hand, did not allow this to happen.

This was a very uninspiring 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, as both teams lacked quality in the final third, but it was a performance that the home fans could sympathize with.

The beleaguered Evertonians had a show of fight, commitment, and desire to get behind after a couple of alarming displays. A first clean sheet in over a month stopped the rot of three straight defeats, but more importantly, after a couple of alarming displays, the beleaguered Evertonians had a show of fight, commitment, and desire to get behind.

Patience has been hard to come by in recent days, but Rafa Benitez’s players at least put in the effort, as well as the organization and resolve, to understand that they have a lot of ground to make up.

Today, Goodison performed admirably.

Not only did the team fight like all Everton teams should, but the presence of pantomime villain Son Heung-Min and referee Chris Kavanagh added to the Old Lady’s agitation.

The concern was been that their rage would be focused towards the players this afternoon, but instead, Goodison erupted in rage at the referees and the opposition.

A dreary 0-0 draw is no cause for celebration, but at least part of the classic Goodison atmosphere was present.

There was solace in that after performances that left you speechless.

The home fans’ rage peaked twice in the second half, the first when Richarlison felt he had won a penalty after being hauled down by Hugo Lloris, only for Kavanagh to study the pitchside screen and reverse his decision.

The fans and players went crazy as the replay was shown on the enormous screens in the corner of the stadium.

Additional replays reveal Lloris managed to get a passing touch on the ball, but he also took down the Brazilian.

The second arrived after some time had passed.

Mason Holgate was brought on late in the game to play central midfield (ahead of Jean-Philippe Gbamin), but he only lasted 10 minutes. “The summary has come to an end.”