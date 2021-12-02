Everton supporters who were starving for communication received a slap in the face from Farhad Moshiri through text message.

If Farhad Moshiri thought his newest act of “communication” was going to appease Everton supporters, he’s completely mistaken.

Nobody was surprised by the club’s billionaire owner’s decision to release his latest knowledge after a humiliating Merseyside derby loss.

That, however, does not make it acceptable.

Rather than going through the right channels and setting out his reasoned ideas in his own words to followers, Moshiri went the way he’s always gone.

A text message was sent to talkSPORT anchor Jim White, reiterating his position that the manager will not be fired.

That is not the best approach for Everton supporters to get their news. Owners in the Premier League should not engage with the club’s lifeblood in this manner.

This comes just weeks after the Blues announced that their next General Meeting will be held virtually, rather than in person, for the first time.

Although the primary reason for that decision may be covid constraints, it does appear to be somewhat handy that people in control will not be confronted with the unpleasant questions head-on.

Moshiri didn’t even show up for the most recent in-person General Meeting. When was the last time the club’s owner fully laid out his stall with fans and kept them up to date on what’s truly going on at the club? After Wednesday night’s performance, fans were already enraged, and the owner’s decision to try to address them in this manner has just added to the fervor.

For years, communication has been a major issue at the club; just look at Marcel Brands’ situation following the Merseyside derby.

When confronted by an enraged fan who questioned his role at the club, the Dutchman was overheard replying, “Is it only the players?”

Realistically, that’s the most the club’s director of football has said in a long time to supporters. Many fans have been hoping for a long conversation with him on the club’s strategy, but nothing has materialized.

And it’s there that a lot of the supporters’ rage has manifested and grown into what it was at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.

