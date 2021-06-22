Everton supporters slam the club. Rafa Benitez’s decision has been announced, and a message has been sent to Farhad Moshiri.

Everton supporters have advised the club to avoid appointing Rafa Benitez and instead focus on a number of other candidates.

Following Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising return to Real Madrid, the Blues have been looking for a new manager since the beginning of June.

Since then, a slew of names have been associated with the Goodison Park job, including the former Liverpool manager, who is still widely seen as the frontrunner for the job.

Before the Spaniard overtook him last week, Nuno Espirito Santo was supposed to be the front runner, with names like Christophe Galtier and Graham Potter, among others, being considered by the club’s administration.

With speculation rife as to who will be the next manager at Goodison Park, the ECHO polled supporters on Monday to hear their reactions to the recent developments.

One of the questions merely asked whether fans wanted Benitez to become the club’s manager, and those who responded were harsh in their assessment.

With almost 2,200 responses, 72.4 percent of those polled said they didn’t want the former Liverpool manager in charge at Goodison Park.

Another poll asked supporters to pick their preferred candidate for the post of Everton manager from a list of rumored frontrunners.

With 23 percent of the vote, former Lille manager Galtier came out on top, followed by Duncan Ferguson with 21.2 percent.

Following Marco Silva’s sacking in December 2019, the club’s assistant manager had a relatively successful short-term stint as interim manager.

Brighton manager Potter placed third with 13.5 percent, barely ahead of former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte with 13.3 percent.

With 9 percent of the vote, Espirito Santo rounded out the top five, while no other manager featured in the poll received more than 4% of the vote among Everton fans.