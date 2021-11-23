Everton supporters respond to Carlo Ancelotti’s ‘Ferrari’ jab.

As much as Everton fans were enraged by Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to leave the club for Real Madrid over the summer, his decision is probably becoming increasingly reasonable.

The Italian returned to Madrid for a second time at the end of the previous season, leaving the Toffees in a bind following a 10th-place finish, causing them to turn to Rafael Benitez.

While Benitez is still trying to get his injury-ravaged squad to click, Ancelotti has led Los Blancos to the top of La Liga and the top of their Champions League group.

On Wednesday, they will face Sheriff in their fifth group game of the 2021-22 Champions League season, with a win ensuring qualification to the knockout stages.

Ancelotti was asked about the difficulty of managing Real Madrid during his pre-match press conference on the eve of that match, and he offered an unusual reply.

His reaction was, “It’s better to have a Ferrari than a Fiat 500.”

Some Evertonians interpreted this as a dig at his old club, who had one of the lowest profiles of any team on Ancelotti’s impressive managing resume.

Adam Jones, an Everton reporter for The Washington Newsday, expressed his feelings on Twitter:

Meanwhile, some supporters speculated that Ancelotti was making a reference to Everton with the comparison, while others agreed with him:

Everton’s motor has spluttered and sputtered in recent weeks, with the 3-0 loss to Manchester City bringing the club’s winless streak to two months.

The Toffees’ schedule is very punishing.

On Sunday, they will go to Brentford before playing two home games against Liverpool and Arsenal, followed by two visits to London to face Crystal Palace and Chelsea.