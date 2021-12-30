Everton supporters react to Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku’s contentious interview.

Everton supporters have reacted to a recent interview with former Blues player Romelu Lukaku.

In a recent interview, the now-Chelsea forward discussed his emotions of being ‘not happy’ at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku joined Chelsea in a £97.5 million summer transfer from Inter Milan, where he had just helped the club win the Serie A title.

In 2014, the 28-year-old signed a permanent contract with Everton, but left in 2017 to join Manchester United.

Everton spent a then-club record £28 million for Lukaku, but he was transferred for £75 million just three years later.

Lukaku has now spoken out about his concerns about not being entirely comfortable with Chelsea in a recent interview.

“Physically, I’m in good shape. However, I am dissatisfied with the situation [at Chelsea]. “I won’t give up, I’ll be professional,” Lukaku told Sky Sports. “Tuchel has chosen to play with a different system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional.”

“I don’t like the position, but I’m a professional, and I can’t give up now.”

It’s unknown when Lukaku talked to Sky Italy, although speculation suggests it was three weeks ago.

However, the post was released today, and Everton fans took to social media to react to the former striker’s words, pointing to obvious parallels with his time at Goodison Park.

Lukaku didn’t stop there, however, as he went on to say that he wants to return to Inter before the conclusion of his career.

“Now is the appropriate time for me to express my feelings.” “I’ve always maintained that Inter is in my heart: I know I’ll return to Inter, and I sincerely hope so,” Lukaku added.

“I like Italy, and now is the time to speak up and let the world know what occurred.”

“First and foremost, I want to apologize to the Inter supporters because I believe the manner I left could have been different,” Lukaku stated in a letter to Inter fans. I needed to speak with you first because the things you have done for me, my family, my mother, and my son are things that I will remember for the rest of my life.

“I truly hope from the bottom of my heart.”

