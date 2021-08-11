Everton supporters have said the same thing about Moise Kean following his cryptic remark.

After deleting all Everton photos from his Instagram feed, Moise Kean has sparked speculation about a summer exit.

Last season, the Italian striker had a good loan spell with PSG, scoring 13 league goals in 26 games, and there have been rumors of a return to the French capital.

The arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris could put an end to Kean’s chances of joining the Parc des Princes, but other options could surface for the 21-year-old.

Kean has pulled down his Everton photographs while leaving up compilation videos of his periods at Juventus and PSG, and Blues fans believe this is the clearest indication yet that he is on the way.

Kean also added the message “back soon” to his Instagram story, along with a crossed fingers emoji.

Everton supporters are struggling to see the young forward’s future at the club and believe a summer transfer would be the best choice for both sides.

On social media, there have been a number of positive responses.

“Moise Kean will undoubtedly go on to be a good player,” says @SteveBiggert. There’s a lot of potential here. But, tragically, he’ll never fulfill his full potential at Everton, for a variety of reasons, the most important of which being that you can’t succeed at a club you don’t want to be at.”

“With the money we want to gain from Moise Kean, we could potentially sign Denzel Dumfires and Dwight McNeil,” says @EFC Home.

@EFC1878JM: “Honestly, what can be said about Moise Kean that hasn’t already been said?” We could do with him heading to PSG if he wants to. He has the potential to be a terrific player, but he won’t show it at a club he doesn’t want to be at.”

“I’ve never wanted a player to succeed at Everton more than Moise Kean, but this is becoming dull now!” tweeted @ChrisPickles24. If he doesn’t want to be here, sell him and replace him with guys who do.”

@the street end: “It just hasn’t worked out for Moise Kean at Everton for one reason or another.” I believe it is in everyone’s best interests for him to be moved on. We can reinvest in the team and Kean can relaunch his career..” “The summary comes to an end.”