Everton supporters have gotten their dream, with a brighter future hinted at in a heroic Chelsea tie.

It doesn’t always matter how old you are.

For a long time, Everton supporters have demanded that a group of the club’s young prospects be thrown into the Premier League deep end.

Rafa Benitez had been hesitant to do so for a variety of reasons, which you can understand. The transition to the Premier League is difficult; it’s a sink-or-swim situation.

And, given the Blues’ recent struggles, it’s not always ideal for an inexperienced player to be thrust into the team under the pressure of needing to make a difference.

At Stamford Bridge, though, the manager was compelled to make that decision.

It was not an ideal situation for a group of young players to enter into at a place where Everton hadn’t won since the 1990s, with the team in the midst of a terrible run of form, and with instability off the pitch dominating much of the discourse.

However, you wouldn’t have guessed that based on their performances.

Let’s begin at the back of the field, with Jarrad Branthwaite, who will undoubtedly make headlines for scoring the most unexpected of equalisers at Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old superbly tracked the path of the ball from Anthony Gordon’s delightfully whipped free kick to the back post and put out an almost telescopic leg to convert the ball home.

His ecstatic reaction summed up his entire performance. Nothing aggressive or over-the-top, just calm and controlled.

The same cannot be said for the atmosphere in the away end, but it is not just the equalizer that those supporters will remember from the centre-back.

In this encounter, he displayed maturity beyond his years once again, almost ever putting a foot wrong despite Chelsea’s abundance of attacking talent frequently targeting his flank.

That was highlighted perfectly by a tackle back on Mason Mount in the final minute of the game. He timed it perfectly, recovering with incredible speed and stamina to demonstrate that he is capable of performing at this level.

With performances like that, he inked a new contract with the Blues last week, and he might save them millions in the future.

