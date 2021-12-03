Everton supporters have devised a strategy. During Arsenal’s match at Goodison Park, there was a walkout protest.

Everton supporters have banded together to stage a protest in the 27th minute of Monday’s Premier League match against Arsenal.

On Friday evening, a number of fan organizations circulated the same image and message on social media, urging fans at Goodison Park to abandon their seats in the 27th minute of the Blues’ match against the Gunners.

The protest marks the club’s longest period without a trophy, and it comes after angry scenes at Goodison Park at the end of Wednesday’s Merseyside Derby.

The supporters’ statement reads as follows: “It’s inexcusable that he hasn’t won a trophy in 27 years.

“On Monday evening, during the game against Arsenal, show your feet for 27 minutes and get out of your seat.

“Let us demonstrate that Everton Football Club’s incompetence at the top cannot continue.”

Everton’s frustrations were on display at Goodison Park earlier this week when they lost 4-1 to Liverpool.

“We want Nil Satis Nisi Optimum – it’s about time our club did too,” a banner said. It had also been present in the last defeat away to Brentford a few days before.

‘Sack the board’ chants could also be heard during the game and after the final whistle, when a number of fans expressed their disgust.

Bill Kenwright, Marcel Brands, and Denise Barrett-Baxendale were all in the crowd for the game against Liverpool on Wednesday, and were accosted by supporters as they returned inside.

After the final whistle, Brands, Everton’s director of football, was caught on camera having a dialogue with a furious supporter, appearing to ask: “Is it simply the players?”

Farhad Moshiri, the club’s owner, was absent from Goodison Park on Wednesday, but is likely to be present for Arsenal’s visit on Monday evening.