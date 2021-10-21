Everton supporters have been reminded that ticket pricing must reflect the club’s financial situation.

Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Everton’s chief executive, has informed supporters that ticket pricing for the remaining seasons at Goodison Park must reflect the club’s financial reality, but she stresses that fan involvement remains vital in such choices.

“We remain focused on accomplishing our footballing objectives, living up to our club’s ethos, and offering the very best matchday service and experience,” Professor Barrett-Baxendale wrote in an open letter to all registered Everton supporters.

“In order to achieve those goals, the club must raise and maximize commercial and matchday earnings.”

“Our new stadium will be a commercial gamechanger for the club.” It will also allow us to provide more options and flexibility to our supporters.

“This means a more flexible and personalized price model for all spectators in all regions of the stadium, as well as a larger and more dynamic pricing model.”

“Your responses to the poll below, as well as future surveys, will aid in the modeling of these flexible services.

“We haven’t finalized our pricing plan yet.” And, while we must ensure that revenues are increased, I can tell you that our pricing will continue to be informed by feedback and structured to provide value in line with the quality of the stadium in which we will play.” “In line with that, our pricing plan for Goodison also has to be addressed,” she added, noting that supporters can complete a survey on their present and future matchday preferences.

“After a decade of price cuts, freezes, and increasingly appealing payment options, the average adult Season Ticket at Goodison Park is now more than 25% cheaper in real terms than it was a decade ago, and the average price across all Season Ticket categories (from Kids to Seniors) is 46 percent cheaper in real terms than it was a decade ago.”

“The COVID pandemic’s harsh financial strains, along with the huge expenditures of a stadium build and our own footballing goals, have changed our approach to matchday, Season Ticket, and Lounge Membership prices for the Grand Old Lady’s remaining years.””

