Everton supporters express an early judgement on Rafa Benitez’s transfer window performance ahead of the deadline.

Everton have had a solid start to the season, and the players connected with the Blues in the final days of the transfer market have contributed to shift fans’ expectations.

Last summer, Carlo Ancelotti brought in James Rodriguez, Allan, Ben Godfrey, and Abdoulaye Doucoure, giving the Toffees a beautiful summer. This time, though, the group is operating within the constraints of a slightly different budget.

Rafa Benitez is apparently working on reuniting with striker Salomon Rondon for a third time, and Everton fans have already given their opinion on the club’s transfer activity.

The Blues have had to be astute in their search for reinforcements, restricted to free agents and spent £1.5 million on Demarai Gray so far this summer.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez reveals what kind of agreements the club requires before the transfer deadline.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Nathan Patterson have both been linked with a move to Goodison Park, but Rondon would be the most representative of their summer transactions.

Benitez’s style of play is typified by Rondon, who is a targetman who relies on crosses into the box. They collaborated at Newcastle and Dalian Pro in China, where the Venezuelan is presently contracted.

Everton are in need of a striker plan B with Moise Kean allegedly poised to return to Juventus on loan, and Rondon is a known quantity to the Spanish coach.

The Blues have prioritized getting crosses into the box for Dominic Calvert-Lewin this season, as evidenced by new additions Gray and Andros Townsend, indicating a consistent recruitment approach.

Given his prior ties, Rafa Benitez was met with some criticism when he first arrived at the club, but if the good results continue and his signings prove efficient, the season might be a beneficial one for the Blues.