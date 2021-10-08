Everton supporters are being invited to participate in the Bramley-Moore Dock to Goodison Park walk.

Talkhub founder Jay Deakin has teamed up with the Everton Fans’ Forum to encourage men over the age of 18 to participate in a special 2.2 mile ‘Walk and Talk’ ahead of the club’s match against West Ham later this month.

On Sunday, October 17th, the walk will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Bramley-Moore Pub on Regent Road and continue all the way to Goodison, passing PowerLeague Liverpool (also known as The Pitz) about 12 p.m.

Deakin, who suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and has battled his own mental health, established Talkhub in February 2020.

“It would be fantastic to see as many men as possible join us on our walk from the Bramley-Moore Pub to Goodison Park,” he said.

“As a Season Ticket holder who attends both home and away matches, Everton is an important part of my life.” Going to football has introduced me to so many wonderful individuals, and if this ‘Walk and Talk’ will help even one person, it will be well worth it.

“To be clear, you are not required to speak on the walk; it is a safe space where you can choose to listen and observe how we operate, or simply come along to show your support for men’s mental health.

“Suicide rates among males are alarming – men account for 75% of all suicides – so we just want to make sure men have an avenue like this where they can open up and communicate,” she says.

Through “Walk and Talk,” Zoom calls, and football programs, Talkhub, a non-profit organization, is now assisting over 100 men across Merseyside and Cheshire.

David Wycherley, vice-chair of the Everton Fans Forum, is one of those who has attended prior gatherings.

Deakin’s effort has inspired the organization, and the Fans Forum is supporting the upcoming walk.

“I first came to know Jay during lockdown,” David recalled. “I felt alone and had poor mental health due to a lack of football and the severe repercussions of the pandemic.”