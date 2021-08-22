Everton supporters adore what Yerry Mina did to Patrick Bamford in the 2-2 tie with Leeds.

Yerry Mina is one of the most well-known figures in the Everton dressing room. The defender, who is always laughing and dancing, enjoys making his teammates laugh, and Saturday was no exception.

The Colombian was a nuisance during the Blues’ 2-2 draw with Leeds at Elland Road this weekend, irking striker Patrick Bamford and annoying the home fans, much to the delight of the visiting Toffees.

The centre-back was a huge part of the celebrations after Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Everton ahead from the penalty spot, and he shared some dance routines with the Blues number nine as Leeds fans jeered at the pair who didn’t appear to mind.

In the first half, however, another Mina moment drew the eye.

Bamford, who was battling Mina for the ball near the Everton goal, backed towards the striker before falling back and grasping his ear after the attacker struggled with him.

Mina then stepped back before diving to the ground and laying on top of the ball to defend it. Despite the antics, he managed to regain his calm and get back up, shepherding the ball away from danger and booting it clear.

Bamford, who had been perplexed throughout, was late with his challenge as Mina blasted the ball down the line, and the two collided.

Mina waved his arms in the air as the Leeds striker clutched his arm before grabbing Bamford and appeared to nuzzle the striker’s side with his head.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford separated the two like two comic villains – there didn’t appear to be any genuine malice involved. Mina again held Bamford’s ear as he marched to protest the referee.

The entire sequence was odd, but Blues fans liked their defender’s attempts to rattle the opposition, with one fan demanding that the club give him a new contract.

“Loved everything about him today,” Gary Roe wrote on Twitter, while John Ferguson joked, “What s***housery sorcery this is!”

“Defending.”Summary ends,” tweeted Twitter user @DeenieDavis.