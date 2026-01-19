Everton Stun Villa to End 11-Game Home Streak

Everton disrupted Aston Villa’s impressive home run on January 18, 2026, securing a hard-earned 1-0 victory at Villa Park. The Toffees halted the hosts’ 11-match home winning streak, thanks to a second-half goal by Thierno Barry, and a resolute defensive performance that shifted the Premier League’s title race.

The match kicked off with high intensity, as Everton almost shocked the Villa faithful within the first 11 seconds. Merlin Rohl, quick to latch onto a flick from Barry, rattled the post with a low shot, forcing Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez into a scramble. This early scare set the tone for a thrilling contest that kept fans on edge.

Despite the early setback, Villa regained their composure and dominated possession. However, their attempts at goal were thwarted by a solid Everton defense, led by James Tarkowski and Jake O’Brien. Villa’s best chance in the first half came in the fifth minute, when Morgan Rogers’ strike sailed over the bar, after Emiliano Buendia’s assist failed to find Ollie Watkins. Later, a disallowed goal from O’Brien, ruled offside after a VAR review, added to Villa’s frustration.

McGinn Injury and Martinez Error Seal Villa’s Fate

Villa’s task became even harder in the 18th minute when captain John McGinn limped off due to a knee injury. His absence left Unai Emery’s side struggling for urgency, and they lacked depth as they failed to find their rhythm. Everton, meanwhile, continued to battle and force Villa into mistakes.

Villa’s best opportunity came from a looping header by Evann Guessand, who met Youri Tielemans’ cross only to see his effort hit the bar. As the first half ended, Jordan Pickford’s saves and Villa’s lack of sharpness left the hosts frustrated. Yet, Villa remained determined to push forward after the break.

The breakthrough came in the 59th minute, but it came from a mistake at the back. Pau Torres mishandled a pass from Ezri Konsa, allowing Dwight McNeil to seize on the error. Martinez’s attempted save on McNeil’s shot resulted in a calamitous spill, which left Barry in front of goal to chip the ball over the helpless keeper. The goal, following a season of underwhelming performances from Barry, was his third in four games, reviving hopes for his form.

“Martinez’s error gave him his chance, but Barry showed composure to finish,” said Everton manager David Moyes after the match, praising his striker’s resurgence.

Villa mounted a response with Rogers forcing a stunning save from Pickford, but time ran out for the home side. As Villa’s attacks became increasingly disjointed and lacking in urgency, it was clear that their hopes of extending the unbeaten streak were fading fast.

For Everton, the win marked a major achievement. Moyes hailed it as the team’s “finest win of the season,” highlighting their defensive resilience and the standout performances of Pickford, Rohl, and Armstrong. Everton’s backline now boasts four clean sheets in their last five away matches, marking a significant improvement in their road form.

Villa’s defeat leaves them level on 43 points with Manchester City, trailing Arsenal by seven points in the title race. The loss underscored the vulnerability of Villa’s squad depth, raising questions about whether reinforcements are necessary to sustain their challenge for a top-four finish. Even with an impressive home record, Villa now faces an uphill battle in the remaining weeks of the season.

Despite the setback, Villa’s season remains very much alive. Their pursuit of Champions League qualification continues, but this defeat has handed an advantage to Arsenal in the title race. For Everton, the victory offers a boost to their European ambitions, leaving them just four points behind city rivals Liverpool as the race for the top spots intensifies.