Everton still have a serious transfer problem, as Lucas Digne demonstrates.

Everton have been linked with a January move for a new left-back, but I believe many fans will desire competition at right-back to relieve Seamus Coleman of his burden.

He’s been a great servant and is still a great player, but expecting him to be perfect every week will be difficult.

To keep Seamus on his toes and give Everton more competition for spots, I believe a right-back is on the way.

It was fantastic to watch Lucas Digne get off to such a good start when he first joined the football club.

He was trusted, but we also had Leighton Baines, who, when called upon, came in and delivered outstanding performances.

But that is something we desire in every position.

If players lose form but continue to be picked week after week, they are losing the competition.

Subconsciously, they’re losing that same kind of yearning.

They’re not going out there and not giving it their all, but if you glance over to the bench and say to yourself, “This guy’s going to take my spot,” that might motivate you to stay in the side.

We haven’t had that this season due to injuries, covid, and not having a lot of money available in the offseason.

It may be difficult to lure the players we want in January, but we do need faces.

When we brought in Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, we saw what happened.

Two players who were arguably underwhelming in the eyes of the fans, but who want major signings, have made a statement.

They’ve embraced the club and, for the most part, their performances have been excellent. So you have faith in the manager.

Fingers crossed that we can start learning from our mistakes in terms of the players we’ll be linked with from the last five or six years.

I believe that recruitment and scouting are two of the most challenging aspects of football because a player might be brilliant at one club but then transfer to another and struggle to settle in, or because the style of play is different.

Everton, on the other hand, must question, "Is he an Everton player?" "Does he want to get better?"