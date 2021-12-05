Everton spent £300 million on Marcel Brands and 26 other acquisitions.

Marcel Brands’ time at Everton is up, with the Dutchman likely to go after three and a half years at the club.

Brands joined the club just before Marco Silva’s arrival in 2018 and took over from the dismissed Steve Walsh.

He only signed a new three-year contract in April, but he has already become a victim of the Blues’ dismal play, which has them just above the relegation zone.

During Brands’ time at the club, the team has made a number of acquisitions who have had varied degrees of success while wearing the royal blue.

Those new faces are thought to have cost just around £300 million, with some struggling more than others to make an impact at Goodison Park.

While Richarlison and Lucas Digne have performed admirably, Bernard and Alex Iwobi have struggled.

We will take a look at each of Everton’s 26 senior loans and moves during Brands’ tenure at the club.

Richarlison was the first signing of the Marcel Brands era and remains one of the greatest, having impressed under Marco Silva at Watford.

Lucas Digne was the next to walk through the door, and he has since cemented himself as one of the greatest left-backs in the Premier League by filling Leighton Baines’ shoes.

The Blues then signed Joao Virginia and Bernard, but the goalie struggled to break into the first squad and was loaned out to Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

Bernard, meanwhile, joined Everton on a free transfer after his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk expired, but left for Sharjah FC this summer after struggling under Carlo Ancelotti.

In the summer of 2018, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, and Kurt Zouma all joined the club on transfer deadline day.

Zouma made 36 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, and despite the Blues’ desire to sign him on a permanent basis, he returned to the club before joining West Ham United this summer.

Jonas Lossl was the club’s first summer signing after an uneventful 2019 winter window, with the goalkeeper brought in to offer support for Jordan Pickford.

The following to join was Fabian Delph. “The summary has come to an end.”