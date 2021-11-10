Everton should be careful of West Ham, Newcastle, and other teams in the future.

Both West Ham and Newcastle United have important games on Wednesday afternoon.

The latter officially introduced their new manager Eddie Howe to the public, marking the club’s second major step forward since their Saudi-backed ownership was approved last month.

Following Steve Bruce’s dismissal, the Magpies have turned to the former Bournemouth manager to navigate them clear of relegation, before potentially taking them ahead with new investment and a new vision.

However, things appear to be a little different for the Hammers.

Their manager, David Moyes, a former Goodison Park player, has been hailed as a revelation in the city so far this season.

He’s constructed a solid West Ham squad that plays a mainly efficient brand of direct attacking football, and the results are proving it.

More good news was on the way for the club on Wednesday, as they sat in third position in the Premier League table after their most recent hard-fought victory against Liverpool.

The purchase of a 27 percent share in West Ham United by Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky, owner of Sparta Prague, was ultimately verified.

Both David Gold and David Sullivan’s percentage shares have been decreased as a result of his and his colleague Pavel Horsky’s appointment to the board, however it is not believed that a full buy-out is on the table just yet.

So, what does this mean for Everton?

On the surface, the Blues shouldn’t be too concerned about what’s going on at other teams; it’s the day-to-day work at Goodison Park and Finch Farm that needs to be handled.

But, as a result of the news at West Ham and Newcastle, the bigger questions that have been raised in recent months and years will resurface.

Many Everton supporters believed that Farhad Moshiri’s purchase of a portion in the club in February 2016 would be a watershed moment, allowing the club to break through a glass ceiling that Moyes had repeatedly shattered.

What must be noted is that this investment has been a game-changer off the field -.