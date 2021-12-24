Everton sent a transfer message to Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, saying, “Why not?”

Kevin Campbell believes Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli would be an excellent fit for Everton.

During Jose Mourinho’s and Nuno Espirito Santo’s tenures as Spurs managers, Alli did not appear on a regular basis.

In Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, new manager Antonio Conte gave the England international a start.

Alli, though, will be permitted to leave the north London club in January, according to the Athletic.

“He needs a new start,” Campbell, a former Everton captain, told Goodison News. “Someone who can do what he does from midfield — someone else who can score goals.”

“The Mourinho regime really harmed him; he’s an England international, a World Cup player, he’s done well, and he’s still young enough to have a great career ahead of him.”

“He needs a kickstart, a rebirth, and who better than Everton to give him that?”

The injury-plagued Blues are in desperate need of reinforcements to turn around a disastrous season.

Rafa Benitez, the new Blues manager, was unable to spend considerably in the summer due to Financial Fair Play regulations, and had to rely on the loan and free transfer markets to improve his team.

However, if Benitez has greater flexibility in January, a move for Alli could be appealing.