Everton sent a note, urging the club to reproduce the ‘wonderful’ atmosphere at the new stadium.

Everton will learn everything they need to know about Goodison Park from Matteo Ferrari’s emphatic statement.

With Everton acquiring control of the Bramley-Moore Dock site on July 26 and the installation of the first above ground building marking the end of the first calendar year of construction, exciting times with the Blues’ future home lie ahead in 2022, when the skeletons of the stands are set to go up.

The North and South Stands are first on the list, with the latter being built by Dan Meis’ team to be a steep home end inspired by Borussia Dortmund’s iconic ‘Yellow Wall.’

The American architect has been adamant about the type of football stadium he wants to build from the start.

In September 2017, Meis stated that he wanted to “deliver the best of Goodison’s energy and intimacy with a state-of-the-art football ground,” and in March 2018, he added, “The goal is to create an incredibly intimidating, seats-on-top-of-the-pitch, stadium that creates an unmatched home pitch advantage.”

Meis declared in 2019 that the stadium would be functional and “a Ferrari, not a Bentley,” and his thoughts of Goodison closeness have now been mirrored by the former Everton defender who is the namesake of the world-renowned Italian sports car manufacturer.

Everton’s Ferrari spent far too much time in the garage – the defender only made a handful of games during a loan spell from Roma in 2005/06 – but his time on the pitch in Walton left an indelible mark on him.

“I turned 42 this month and only nine months of those years, a minuscule portion, were spent at Everton,” he said on the club’s website.

“However, my time with this club was undeniably one of the most memorable periods of my life.”

“The love I received from Evertonians was unlike anything I’d ever known, and I’m still baffled by it.” They are the only ones who know why they were so nice to me.

“I wasn’t doing anything special, but it was pure love.” Everton supporters gave more to me than I gave to them.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”