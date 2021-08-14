Everton season predictions include Richarlison’s retaliation, JP Gbamin’s emergence, and more.

8th. They haven’t made any huge investments this summer, but they should have ended at least in this position last season if they hadn’t had a catastrophic late collapse.

Richarlison – After blowing hot and cold last season, he just needs to turn it on. He also owes it to the club after being released for the Olympics. However, I’m hoping he isn’t burnt out.

Ben Godfrey – From a personal standpoint, he had a strong debut season at Everton last season. He was frequently used as a fullback, but he’ll be looking to secure a spot in the center of the defense, which is his preferred position.

Whether it’s for Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester City, Harry Kane is a force to be reckoned with.

It’s never easy to make a call. Kevin De Bruyne remains the division’s most brilliant player, but it could be someone else’s time to shine. Perhaps Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City is ranked first. Liverpool is ranked second. Chelsea is ranked third. Manchester United is ranked fourth.

It’s more difficult to choose between the top four than the top four. I’ll go for Watford, Brentford, and Crystal Palace to complete an unwelcome hat-trick in the South East.

Not to put my neck out there, but considering their massive recruitments, it’s got to be petrodollar-fueled Paris Saint-to Germain’s lose, right?

7th.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, the Toffees put up some impressive performances away from home last season, but they struggled at home and finished 10th.

I expect the Blues to perform considerably better at Goodison Park under Rafa Benitez, while the Spaniard will set the team up to still pick up some valuable points on the road.

Richarlison.

The Brazilian is eager to repay Everton for allowing him to chase his Olympic goal, and whether for the Toffees or to pursue his Champions League dream, I believe the forward will be the Blues’ talisman throughout the season.

Gbamin, JP.

After injury destroyed his first two seasons with Everton, the midfielder has only made three competitive appearances for the club.

However, he appears to bring a lot of energy to the game and has a terrific eye for a pass, so I think Gbamin might have a big impact on the team. “The summary has come to an end.”