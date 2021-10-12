Everton scouts Chelsea for Real Betis midfielder, according to reports.

Everton is anticipated to strive to bring in more fresh blood in the future, something they will be able to do more flexibly now that James Rodriguez has left the club.

Despite the lack of information, it appears that Real Betis’ Rodrigo Sanchez is one of their goals.

Everton has been linked with a deal for the 21-year-old Spaniard, according to the Liverpool Echo.

However, the Toffees aren’t the only club interested in signing Sanchez. Chelsea is one of the clubs interested in signing the Spanish footballer.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Sanchez will be available for a cheap amount next summer, which is why many clubs are keeping an eye on him.

Sanchez has played in 20 games for the Andalusian club so far, scoring only once.

Given his lack of experience, the increased interest in his services may be perplexing.

Aside from the Blues, Brighton and Southampton are also keeping an eye on the Spaniard.

Regardless, Sanchez may only be an option for Everton, but the most definite thing right now is that the Toffees will be able to splurge after the Rodriguez sale freed up funds.

The 30-year-old Colombian signed Qatari club Al-Rayyan for an unknown amount on September 22.

But it’s worth noting that when it comes to retooling the club, Rafael Benitez has some leeway.

Andros Townsend has made up for Rodriguez’s departure, while the team’s depth remains in question.

Demarai Gray, in addition to Townsend, is attempting to contribute, as are other players in the fold like as Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure. However, this is based on the assumption that they will all remain healthy throughout.

Some midfielders, such as Seamus Coleman, have been injured for the Toffees.

As a result, a viable alternative would be to recruit young players to fill in the voids on the field.