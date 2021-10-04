Everton scored late to win a dramatic “make or break” European night that will live long in the memory.

Many Evertonians believed their team might have – and perhaps should have – won the UEFA Cup in the 2007/08 season, but their campaign was practically over before it began.

Given the individuals in the rival dugouts, Everton’s upcoming match against West Ham United on October 17 will have an odd atmosphere at Goodison Park.

Of course, the Blues are still adjusting to having former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez as their manager, but the notion of Benitez facing David Moyes, with the Spaniard representing Everton and the Scot representing the opposition, may take some time to adjust to.

Of course, Moyes, the man who earned Everton the nickname “The People’s Club,” was in command at Goodison Park for over 11 years.

Despite all of his achievements during that time, including nine top half finishes (including a Premier League best of fourth) with a team that had only been in the top half once in the preceding decade, his failure to win a trophy remained a source of tremendous disappointment.

There were two near-misses on this score. In the domestic league, Everton defeated Liverpool and Manchester United en route to the FA Cup final in 2009, only to lose 2-1 to Chelsea despite Louis Saha’s record-breaking strike after just 25 seconds.

There was Europe the year before.

The Blues breezed into the knockout stages with a perfect record in a short-lived era when the UEFA Cup had five times in each group, with each team playing each other once rather than the regular home-and-away format.

Larissa of Ibrahima Bakayoko and eventual tournament winners Zenit St Petersburg, who included future Premier League players Andrey Arshavin and Martin Skrtel, were defeated at Goodison Park.

There were also victories in Nuremberg – when Evertonians had one of their most memorable European away days – and Alkmaar, where the Blues ruined AZ’s unbeaten home record in European competition.

Brann, the Norwegian champions, were thrashed 8-2 on aggregate in the first knockout stage, but Everton’s juggernaut came to an end in the next round against Fiorentina.

The Blues were assured by an off-night in Tuscany.