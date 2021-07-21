Everton reveals the truth about Liverpool and its World Heritage status to UNESCO.

Liverpool has been robbed of its World Heritage status by UNESCO, and the proud, historic, and wonderfully lively city has just shrugged and carried on.

Because Liverpool’s waterfront has thrived in the past without the help of UNESCO and will do so again.

The decision to delist was made at a UNESCO summit 5,000 kilometers away in China.

The distance is considerable. It demonstrates that UNESCO is as geographically as spiritually disconnected from Merseyside.

Liverpool’s title was revoked as a result of waterfront developments, including Everton’s proposed new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, which had resulted in “irreversible loss of qualities.”

Those “attributes,” on the other hand, are objects that Everton intends to conserve for posterity, and which no human would be able to enjoy until Everton intervened. So there you have it.

Liverpool was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2004, several years after the city had boldly decided to renovate and reopen the then-derelict Albert Dock.

UNESCO recognized Liverpool’s historical and architectural significance, citing the city’s history as a significant commerce center throughout the British Empire, as well as its architectural landmarks.

Yet, without the city opening up the Albert Dock area – much like Everton is doing now with Bramley-Moore – no one would have been able to appreciate or enjoy those historical and architectural assets.

You should definitely watch the TV show Boys From the Blackstuff if you haven’t already.

Watch the final episode, George’s Last Ride, if you just watch one episode of Alan Bleasdale’s 37-year-old classic drama series.

George is a dying former docker who is well aware that his time is running out. So his friend Chrissie takes him on one more nostalgic tour of the docks, where he reminisces about his once promising youth.

The contrast between him and the abandoned industrial infrastructure around him is striking. Because The Albert Dock was decrepit when the series aired in 1982.

The once-bustling warehouses that processed FORTY PERCENT of the world’s trade were now deserted.

