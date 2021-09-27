Everton Q&A LIVE: Rafa Benitez’s debut and a trip to Manchester United

Everton’s fantastic start to the season continued on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Norwich City.

Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure scored in the Toffees’ 2-0 win at Goodison Park, putting Rafa Benitez’s team in fifth place in the Premier League table.

The focus now shifts to the weekend, with a visit to Old Trafford to play Manchester United in a midday kickoff on Saturday.

Now is your chance to ask Adam Jones, the Echo’s Everton reporter, your questions.

Following Saturday’s victory, there’s lots to talk about, as well as the normal news and updates ahead of the weekend.

