Everton players advised what to expect from Rafa Benitez meetings: ‘There was no little talk.’

Danny Murphy, a former Liverpool midfielder, has revealed what Everton players should expect from Rafa Benitez during his first few days in charge.

On Wednesday, the Blues announced the Spaniard’s arrival on a three-year contract, following Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising exit at the start of June.

The 61-year-old was previously in charge of the team at Stanley Park, where he had an immediate effect upon his arrival in 2004.

Murphy, who departed the Reds immediately after Benitez’s appointment, has advised Everton’s players what they can anticipate from their new coach in the first few days of pre-season training in his Daily Mail column.

“When Rafa Benitez arrived at Liverpool, there was no small talk or comfortable discussions about the family,” the pundit said. It was straight to the point.

“During one of our early training sessions, he expressed his want for me to be more athletic like Steven Gerrard, and then advised to Stevie that he should be more positionally disciplined like me.”

“Even in pre-season friendlies, his tactical messages were precise, and he chose without discussion who would be on free kicks and penalties.” I objected that I had been taking them the previous season, but was told, “not any more.”

“It’s fair to say Rafa was a cruel and single-minded man, and I doubt he’ll have changed much by the time Everton players see him for the first time.”

On Monday, the majority of Everton’s squad will report at Finch Farm to begin their pre-season preparations.

And Murphy believes that the new style of play that Benitez will adopt at Goodison Park will fit the club’s key players.

“Under Rafa, Everton will become a well-organized unit after being too easy to play against previous season,” he continued.

“Under David Moyes, the club had its best period in the last 20 years, when they were always awkward opponents.”

“Rafa’s coaching will make Everton competitive by starting at the back and building from there.”

“He’s working with raw materials.” Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are two promising and developing attackers.

“Working with Rafa, who will drill the players in training on team structure, when to press, and how to, will aid young defenders like Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate. The summary comes to a close.