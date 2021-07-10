Everton overcome Accrington Stanley thanks to a goal from a youngster in a game Moise Kean was watching.

Rafa Benitez put his Everton players through their paces today in a training session against Accrington Stanley, which Moise Kean watched.

In a behind-closed-doors match at Finch Farm this afternoon, the Blues defeated the League One side 3-0.

Tom Cannon of the Under-23s scored the game’s first goal against Stanley at Finch Farm.

Lewis Gibson, who returned to the club following a loan spell with Reading, and Anthony Gordon scored in the second half, with Benitez alleged to have made wholesale changes at half-time.

Accrington has been back in pre-season training for at least a week longer than Everton, so the new manager will be thrilled to see his team win, even if it was in a training match rather than an official friendly.

According to reports, the teams only played an 80-minute encounter.

Kean, who had been on loan at Paris Saint-Germain since October, watched the warm-up game from the sidelines.

Because Kean was quarantined, he was unable to join the rest of the team for the start of pre-season training on Monday.