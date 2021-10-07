Everton opt for a secure standing position ahead of the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium’s launch.

Everton will not participate in a safe standing pilot program that will begin next year.

The Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) had until today to receive applications from Premier League and Championship clubs, but the Blues will not be among them.

Everton are preparing to install rail seats in the North and South stands of their new 52,888-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock ahead of any changes in legislation, but will not do so at Goodison Park.

From January 1 to the conclusion of the season, successful candidates will be granted a license to execute safe standing.

Retrofitting Goodison with rail seats would be too difficult, therefore the Blues are concentrating their efforts on safe standing on the club’s new waterfront home, which is expected to debut in the 2023-24 season.

Supporters are set to be polled again regarding safe standing as part of a larger survey about the Bramley-Moore Dock matchday experience.