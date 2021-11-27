Everton need to make some adjustments to break out of their funk, but dismissing Rafa Benitez isn’t one of them.

Isn’t it monotonous?

Yes, it’s worrying, but it’s mostly just boring. Groundhog Day has a repetitive and terrible feel about it.

How many times in the last five or six seasons have we been in this situation, or worse, or only marginally better?

Ronald Koeman’s first season ended with a bleak winter, and he would not be back for a second.

Everton then named David Unsworth as caretaker manager for the longest time in the club’s history, eight matches, before appointing Sam Allardyce.

In hindsight, the club should have just appointed Unsworth as interim manager instead of returning to Allardyce with his cap in hand.

That was a bleak and stressful period in my life.

Then, as the season progressed into December and the New Year, Marco Silva’s good work in November began to unravel.

He lost his job twelve months later.

Carlo Ancelotti ended his first and only November as Everton manager with a home defeat to Leeds and began December with a draw against Burnley.

At the very least, the Italian could boast of four consecutive league victories following that.

With the same hand Rafa Benitez has been given, who knows how Ancelotti’s Everton would fare now?

It’s hard to believe he could have done much better, if anything at all.

So here we are once more. On the cusp of a discontented winter, with pressure growing, frustration levels rising, and unanswered questions about what will happen next and must-win games.

It is the month of November. It’s exhausting. And it puts every single fan’s patience to the test.

Change is required to disrupt Everton’s bleak, banal cycle of events, which has seen the club lurch from false dawn to false dawn, from new manager to new manager, but most importantly, from a state of immobility that has outsiders rolling their eyes at the club.

Everton is the same old Everton. Spend a lot of money. Don’t leave the house. In reality, I’ve gone backwards. Everton is the same old Everton. They’re not what they used to be.

That’s correct, isn’t it? They’re not what they used to be.

Many of us thought the cutthroat tone of the new era’s early hirings and firings was a welcome sign of ambition and determination. A unwillingness to do so. “The summary has come to an end.”