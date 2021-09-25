Everton must prevent a repetition of Norwich’s booing of their own boss.

When Norwich City last came to Goodison Park, the atmosphere was suffocating.

Everton were on a good run at the time, having picked up seven points from their previous four games, despite mounting pressure on Marco Silva.

In the early months of the season, defeats to Sheffield United, Burnley, and Brighton, among others, raised a lot of doubts about the Blues management, and it all came to a head when Daniel Farke’s team arrived to town.

By the end of the game, fans had made no secret of their feelings. As the chairman went back inside, one fan in the Main Stand used the chance to yell at Bill Kenwright.

“Bill, he has to leave!” – yelled the now-famous statement towards the director’s box.

Evertonians joined in with the travelling supporters in cries of “You’re getting dismissed in the morning” prior to the final whistle.

Silva didn’t bite the bullet for another two games, but the pressure built up by the defeat to Norwich was a key turning point towards the conclusion of his career.

Rafa Benitez will not be in the same situation, that much is certain.

The Spaniard is only a few months into his tenure at Goodison Park, unlike Silva, who had been at the club for nearly a year.

The 61-year-old has a plethora of experience, having been successful at a number of clubs across Europe, and is well-liked by his peers.

While he has had a difficult first week as Everton manager, supporters understand that he is not to blame.

When David Coote blows his whistle to start Saturday’s match, there will be a certain level of pressure, which Benitez must be well aware of.

While there were clearly mitigating circumstances in the defeat to Aston Villa last Saturday, the same cannot be said for yet another League Cup departure.

In the absence of Jack Grealish, Dean Smith’s team is a formidable one, with exciting attacking players and a point to prove. “The summary has come to an end.”