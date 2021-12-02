Everton must face the unpleasant reality of firing Rafa Benitez.

Everton is frequently criticized for running out of ideas, but in actuality, they are perhaps the most inventive club in the country when it comes to coming up with new masochistic ways to lose derby matches.

Since Sadio Mane’s 94th-minute goal in December 2016, Liverpool have not won at Goodison Park in almost five years, but the Blues have been concocting a variety of bizarre situations to play out defeats to their Anfield rivals in recent years.

Before Mane’s last-gasp goal, they’d lost a brace of 4-0 defeats, but since then, there’s been Virgil van Dijk’s debut delight, Jordan Pickford’s stoppage time howler that gifted Divock Origi, the 5-2 thrashing that ended Marco Silva’s reign, and another FA Cup third round exit at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s second string.

Ending a two-decade-long hoodoo across Stanley Park earlier this year, albeit in an empty stadium, only provided a momentary reprieve in what has become one of the most one-sided local rivalries in the country.

Despite Everton’s downturn in the 1990s, they tied Liverpool for the most derby victories with seven, but only won three times in the 2000s and once in the 2010s.

On both sides of the split, an entire generation of city dwellers has grown up with this as the standard.

Could the living nightmare of how things played out for Rafa Benitez’s first Merseyside Derby in command of the Blues have been any more horrific in their darkest fears for Evertonians following his hiring in June, the most contentious managerial appointment in the city’s historic football history?

Everton came into the game with their worst winless streak in the Premier League since 2005 – which has now been extended to the worst since 1999 – and were ripped apart by Liverpool, with the away section of the Bullens Road stand taunting their hosts and their manager by shouting his name (something that Blues fans en masse are yet to do at any fixture).

“Summary ends.” If Everton were to have any hope of upsetting their high-flying opponents, who were already averaging three goals per game and had scored.