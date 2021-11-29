Everton must cease following in the footsteps of Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United after inviting difficulties.

When Everton players went over to them after the defeat at Brentford, they were booed by visiting fans, but in similar circumstances, I would have just run down the tunnel.

I don’t blame the players for walking over to the fans at the end of the Brentford game to thank them, but I wouldn’t.

You’re humiliated. Brentford has just defeated you. Get off the field of play.

In the locker rooms, talk to each other and make sure you don’t repeat that performance.

It can be interpreted in two ways. When players race down the tunnel, supporters aren’t always happy and believe they aren’t grateful.

Every athlete, on the other hand, is grateful for the presence of the fans. The away support has astounded the new guys who have joined the football club.

When it was jammed at places like Queens Park Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers on week evenings, they couldn’t believe it was Everton fans; they’re thrilled and excited to be a part of the club.

You’re inviting trouble.

You clap the crowd when you go out for your warm-up before the game.

That was my specialty. Thank you for arriving so early for the game.

Then you’re wearing your football helmet.

Football players are throwing shirts into the crowd after scoring a goal and enjoying the attention, so they’re returning to apologize.

I get that you’re either damned if you do or damned if you don’t, and that either way you’ll get backchat, but you’ve already acknowledged the fans; now put on a show.

We were saying on the way down to Brentford – and I made the trek personally – ‘Let’s at least get a point.’ That shows how serious our condition is.

Everton Football Club is our name.

That demonstrates how much of a mess we are in right now.

We got off to a good start, and I thought to myself, “Well, the lads are up to it,” but our lack of desire to win football games is awful.

I went into the game believing Brentford would be a nice team that played decent football, but they were abysmal.

We could smell blood, but they were there for the taking.

We’ve done it before. “The summary has come to an end.”