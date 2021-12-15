Everton might target a Barcelona attacker, an Atletico Madrid full-back, and other shrewd January acquisitions.

The January transfer market is rapidly approaching, which means Everton may be considering adding to their team.

Rafa Benitez has had to deal with a lot of crucial player injuries this season, and the situation does not appear to be improving as the weeks pass.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been out since the end of August, and Richarlison, Seamus Coleman, and Andros Townsend are all nursing injuries.

Due to a lack of funds, Everton will have to be creative in the transfer market in order to get the most out of any possible newcomers.

Players nearing the end of their contracts, who may be free to negotiate with other teams as a result, could be a market that benefits the Blues.

More players in that condition will emerge in January, and Everton would be well to keep an eye on some of them.

Everton might not simply look at pre-contract agreements; some players are likely to be available in cut-price deals so that the selling teams don’t lose them for nothing a few months later.

So, who are the players Everton may potentially target? Here are several players who should be considered in various categories.

Players whose contracts expire in the summer of 2022 are included below, along with their current market value as determined by Transfermarkt.

Ousmane Dembele is worth £45 million.

£36 million for Marcelo Brozovic

£6.75 million for Mattia De Sciglio

£5.4 million for Edinson Cavani

Todd Cantwell is worth £19.8 million.

Noussair Mazraoui has a net worth of £16.2 million.

Eddie Nketiah is worth £10.8 million.

£9 million Ben Brereton-Diaz

Andrea Belotti is worth £31.5 million.

£22.5 million Sardar Azmoun

£10.8 million – Calum Chambers

Sime Vrsaljko is worth £4.5 million.

Alexandre Lacazette is worth £19.8 million.

Serge Aurier is worth £13.5 million.

Teemu Pukki has a net worth of £6.3 million.

£3.15 million for Sead Kolasinac