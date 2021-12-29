Everton might sign Franck Kessie, Lorenzo Insigne, and five more free agents next month.

The January transfer window will open for business in less than a week.

Everton sees this as an opportunity to bolster a squad that has seen its momentum stifled in recent months following a strong start to the season.

The recent departure of Marcel Brands appears to have given Rafa Benitez more authority over recruitment operations, according to The Washington Newsday, who is anxious to enhance his team in the winter window.

Everton is evaluating up their loan alternatives, according to The Washington Newsday, ahead of the first transfer window without a director of football in six years.

Due to the club’s financial fair play difficulties, the club’s January budget remains low, hence loan movements are the primary focus at this time.

In addition to the window opening, some of football’s best stars will reach the final six months of their current contracts in January.

This will allow many of them to reach agreements with clubs outside their own leagues as early as January 1, ahead of the summer window opening.

And here are seven players who are now playing their trade in Europe and who the Blues could seek next month…

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has already stated that adding a right-back to his squad in January will be a priority for the Blues, with Rangers’ Nathan Patterson once again linked with a move to Goodison Park.

Patterson, who has a contract at Ibrox until 2024, was the subject of two rejected bids from Everton in the summer as they looked for a replacement for Seamus Coleman.

Mazraoui entered the legendary Ajax Academy when he was nine years old, and has since established himself as a vital figure in the club’s first-team structure.

Because of his outstanding performance, he has been connected with a number of clubs around Europe, including Barcelona and Arsenal.

Despite the fact that Everton has not been linked with Mazraoui, there is no doubt that he would be a popular addition among Blues fans.

Sule has reportedly turned down Bayern’s offer to extend his contract beyond next summer, according to reports in Germany.

In 2017, the centre-back joined Bayern from Hoffenheim. “The summary has come to an end.”