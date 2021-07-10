Everton midfielder Rafa Benitez is set to be assessed by Rafa Benitez, who might save him millions of pounds.

Carlo Ancelotti would frequently pull Tyler Onyango to one side during training at Finch Farm.

The Italian manager was so confident in the teenage midfielder’s abilities that he wanted to give him as many one-on-one coaching sessions as he could.

Of course, Ancelotti gave Onyango his first-team debut last season. And by that time, he’d established himself as a regular in first-team training.

With five minutes remaining in the FA Cup fourth round contest against Sheffield Wednesday at Goodison Park in January, the then-Blues manager still had the option of bringing in two more subs.

Everton had already qualified for round five thanks to goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Yerry Mina, thus out came Andre Gomes and James Rodriguez, and on came Onyango and Thierry Small.

When Onyango found out he was in the squad for the tie, he stated he had a restless night and then a surge of nervous excitement when he was told he was coming on for the final five minutes.

Duncan Ferguson was the one who gave him the thumbs up. On the training pitch, Big Dunc has been a strong booster of Onyango, believing in his ability and potential to play at the highest level.

Everton’s coaches already see a Premier League player in the rangy midfielder, and there’s a good chance he’d be back in pre-season having previously played in the top tier if disaster hadn’t struck.

Ancelotti, it appears, was eager to give him some game time before the conclusion of the season, especially as he had become such a frequent fixture in matchday squads – from the end of January to mid-March, he was named for seven out of eleven league matches.

However, Onyango’s season ended in early April.

The midfielder fractured his ankle and sustained ligament damage while playing for Manchester City’s under-18s in the FA Youth Cup. He was stretchered away and had surgery the next day in London.

Onyango is ahead of schedule in his recuperation, according to a visit to a doctor in the capital last week, and the hope is that he will be healthy by the conclusion of pre-season.

