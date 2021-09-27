Everton midfielder Garth Crooks is named to Garth Crooks’ Team of the Week for his ability to “run for fun.”

Abdoulaye Doucoure, an Everton midfielder, has been named to Garth Crooks’ Premier League Team of the Week.

Doucoure has had a fantastic start to his second full season with the Toffees, and he polished off another all-action performance with a goal against Norwich City on Saturday, scoring the second goal in a 2-0 victory.

After Everton won the ball back high up the pitch, Doucoure pushed forward before latching onto Demarai Gray’s brilliant pass to finish, demonstrating his new offensive freedom under Rafael Benitez.

The Frenchman was frequently gaining the ball back for the Blues and putting the team on the attack throughout the 90 minutes.

Doucoure’s efforts have been recognized on a larger scale after receiving tremendous appreciation from Evertonians following the victory at Goodison Park. According to BBC Sport, Crooks has been impressed with what he’s seen from the 28-year-old.

“I saw this boy play for Watford and he was fantastic for them, so I wasn’t surprised when he showed up at Goodison Park,” the former Stoke and Tottenham star stated.

“Doucoure enjoys running and has the ability to score a goal on occasion.

“When he does, they’re usually awe-inspiring. He was superb against a Norwich side that I have stated is doomed on numerous times, but they did give Everton a run for their money.

“What was interesting about the Toffees’ performance was that they put together a really creditable performance despite the fact that a number of prominent names were out due to injury.”

According to the article, Doucoure has already scored twice as many goals in the Premier League this season as he did in 29 games last season.

While Gray and Andros Townsend have given Everton a boost since joining the club this summer, Doucoure’s commanding midfield performances have perhaps been the most important element in the Toffees’ excellent start.

With 13 points from six games, Benitez has guided the Toffees to fifth place in the Premier League.